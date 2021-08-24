Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

HM Coastguard, Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service, BDMLR (British Divers Marine Life Rescue) and Seahouses RNLI lifeboats are all lined up to attend, operational requirements permitting.

The event takes place by the harbour on Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 4pm. All welcome to attend.

The traditional lifeboat fete is not being held on bank holiday Monday due to the station still being under RNLI Covid restrictions.