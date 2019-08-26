Seahouses lifeboat fete a success despite being scaled back due to harbour works
Seahouses lifeboat fete was a success on bank holiday Monday despite having to be scaled back due to harbour repair works.
By Ian Smith
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 15:35
Warm weather and welcome support from the public made it a successful day, with refreshments in the boathouse, a tombola, and various stalls seeing brisk trade.
The all weather lifeboat gave a brief demonstration and the inshore lifeboat and Land Rover were also on display.
Seahouses RNLI would like to thank everyone who supported the event. The fund-raising total is still being calculated.