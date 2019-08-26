Daredevil stunt riders thrill the crowds at Glendale Show as weather delights organisers
Thousands of spectators turned out to enjoy the Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday.
The event has long been a highlight in the north Northumberland calendar and the 127th staging was no exception.
Show secretary Rachael Tait said: "We're delighted with how it's turned out. A couple of weeks ago with the weather the way it was it didn't look like we were going to have these bumper crowds so we are feeling blessed right now."
Andrew Walton, show chairman, said the livestock section was outstanding in quality, while a revamped equine section featured a welcome return for the hunters.
A highlight for many were the daredevil performances by Broke FMX Freestyle Motocross Display
The high temperatures ensured a bumper day for ice cream sales, while the bars were packed with drinkers seeking refreshment.
As always, there were lots of stalls featuring delicious local produce to buy.