Christmas market returns to Ford with a new look

The Old Forge, Ford.

Based around the Old Forge on Sunday, November 28 from 11am to 4pm, it will feature stalls selling antiques, pottery, vintage and collectables, plants and bulbs, marmalades and jams from Lady Waterford Preserves as well as beers by Cheviot Brewery.

A potter will be giving demonstrations and there will be soup and other refreshments.

“People love coming to Ford every Christmas and the cancellation of the usual Christmas Market got us thinking what we could do as an alternative,” said Peter Fagan, who runs the Old Forge. “So we decided to slim down and concentrate on local producers and crafters and base it round the Old Forge.

"We’ll have the blacksmith’s fire lit and an interesting range of products to buy and the children are not forgotten either with our usual Santa’s Grotto organised by the PTA at Ford School.”

Entry and parking is free.

