Alnwick business sponsors Christmas festivities

The Specsavers team.

Specsavers has sponsored the Santa Sleigh Run, organised by Alnwick Lions Club, and the town’s Christmas lights switch on.

This year, the club wanted to make the Santa Sleigh Run even more special for residents by including a magician at the Christmas lights switch on to entertain families while they waited for Santa.

Santa’s Sleigh has already started visiting villages in the Alnwick area so children can meet Santa during the coming weeks.

It is also lined up to appear at Wooler and Alnmouth lights switch on events.

As the main sponsor of the Santa Sleigh Run, Specsavers Alnwick have donated £500, which covered the running costs and ensured that this highlight of the community calendar can continue.

The Alnwick Christmas Lights Switch on has also been gifted £1,000 from the store, with 2021 marking the fourth year of this continued support and a total of £4,600 donated to this event over that time.

Grant Welsh, retail director of Specsavers in Alnwick, said: “I personally love Christmas and it is great to be involved and ensure that these community events can go ahead.