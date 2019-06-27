Meet author of St Cuthbert novel
To celebrate the publication of her new novel about St Cuthbert, local author Katharine Tiernan is going on a reading tour of St Cuthbert’s Way.
And tomorrow (Friday), she will be stopping off in Wooler, with readings, a talk and a book-signing.
Cuthbert of Farne is the first mainstream historical novel about St Cuthbert. It is published by Sacristy Press and is available for loan from Northumberland Libraries, or to purchase online or from local bookshops.
Katharine said: “Growing up in north Northumberland, I have a sense of personal connection both to St Cuthbert and to the landscapes of the North East where he lived.
“It has been a joy to write this novel and I hope it will shed new light on the life of the North’s greatest saint.”
She wil be at the Cheviot Centre from 10.30am. Admission is £4, coffee and tea provided.
Advance booking is recommended via the Northumberland Libraries Eventbrite page.
The event has been organised with the support of Northumberland Library Service and Glendale Gateway Trust.
For anyone interested is discovering more about St Cuthbert and the early history of Northumberland, a special collection of books on loan from Northumberland Archives Local Studies is available at Wooler Library.
He was a venerated religious figure and had a major role in spreading Christianity across the North.