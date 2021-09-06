Trust’s joy at being able to run events

Both the organisers of and the audience at ‘An Afternoon in the Park’ in Spittal would have been pleased with the sunny weather.

It usually holds two major events during the summer months – ‘Afternoon Tea in the Park’ in July and the ‘Spittal Seaside Festival’ in August.

With the uncertainty of what Covid-19 restrictions would still be in place, it had chosen not to hold these events again this year.

But as the restrictions were relaxed in mid-July, the trust decided to bring elements of the bigger events together.

The first of these was to hold ‘An Afternoon in the Park’ on August 15.

This took place in Seafield Park, Spittal, which is maintained by Spittal Improvement Trust’s volunteer Gardening Group.

For this event, it had also teamed up with the November Club from Morpeth, an award-winning performing arts charity engaging local communities and creating original performances that tell unexpected stories about people and places.

On the day, the Gardening Group used the event to raise funds for its planting and projects for 2022. This included stalls for tombolas, raffle, and plant sales.

Spittal Improvement Trust secretary Mike Greener said: “This summer, the November Club had been hitting the road on their latest adventure, called a ‘Walk in Your Shoes’.

“They made a journey walking over 126 miles of the St Oswald’s Way from Hexham and ending up in Spittal on August 15.

“They had stopped at eight communities along the walk, at which they also delivered a unique piece of ‘Doorstep Theatre’. This was story retelling of the myths that make up the bones of Northumberland.

“The second event was ‘Bear-Fest Condensed’. After the 2019 ‘Spittal Seaside Festival’, we decided that the event needed to be revitalised and changing its name was to be the first thing.

“If the 2020 event had been able to take place, it was to be called ‘Bear-Fest’.

“Again it was too late to organise the full event so we took the music element of the event indoors, instead of in the usual marquee.

“The music took place from August 13, with a disco evening, and continued on to August 15, with live bands on the last two days.

“The music was due to take place in the old Berwick Untied Reformed Church and be the first major event taking place there under its new guise as the ‘Spittal Community Centre’.

“However, this was not possible due to a delay in Spittal Improvement Trust taking over the building, so it was hosted by Northern View in Highcliffe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for their support in relation to these events – Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme, Berwick Town Council and our local county councillor, Georgina Hill.

“Our thanks also go to Spittal Bowling Club, which kindly let us use its facilities and provided us with electricity, Iain Petrie and Inspired for the music in the park and, of course, a big thank you to those that came to the events.