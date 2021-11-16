The renowned comedian will bring his style of comedy to Berwick in what is promised to be a night of laughter. Picture by Steve Ullathorne.

Back on the road again, with a show delving deep into the myths, facts and figures of our national identities, Mark seeks to leave few stones unturned as he covers everything from money to unicorns to guns and everything in between.

In his trademark style with well researched material, he examines how we live within such a divided nation.

Mark has been an influence in many corners and aspects of the world, having created a manifesto and brought winning policy to parliament, set up a comedy club in Jenin, walked the entire length of the Israeli wall in the West Bank, written books, had television and radio series, won awards and a Guinness World Record, and changed laws along the way.

Describing his desire to become a comedian at the age of 16, Mark declared to his friend “I’m going to become a comedian” in what he describes as “not so much a lightbulb moment, more of a gobby spasm.”

Mark reflects on the role of humour in society, saying “what the show I hope proves is that all jokes are stories, and when you see people perform their jokes and their stories, you see the similarities and differences in their lives and our lives, and when you see that, you experience empathy and that’s no bad thing.”