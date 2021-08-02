Lindisfarne Festival serves up extra tickets incuding sought-after Saturday passes

The much-loved camping festival, which pitches up at Beal Farm overlooking Holy Island will now be able to welcome hundreds of additional revellers from September 2-5.

Festival director, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “The lifting of remaining Covid restrictions has allowed us to make a new tranche of tickets available, including some much sought after Saturday passes which had sold out.”

The three-day music and arts extravaganza has been growing in popularity since its debut in 2015 and has built a reputation for being the ultimate end of summer party for grown-ups (the event is strictly over 18s only).

Lindisfarne Festival.

Conleth added: “The demand we’ve seen so far really demonstrates how eager people are to come together again and soak up a very special and shared experience. We are so excited to welcome everyone back to Lindisfarne Festival. It has been too long.”

Headlined by British electronic music duo, Groove Armada and BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize winner, Dizzee Rascal - who is topping the Friday night bill - the Lindisfarne Festival line up for 2021 has hit the right note with thousands of festival goers who already have their tickets.

The vast majority of the acts pencilled in for last year’s cancelled event have been rebooked including Alabama 3, From The Jam and Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

They will be joined by more than 200 musicians and performing artists.

Lauren Pattison is performing at the festival.

There will also be a three-hour comedy feast inside the confines of the Dingle Dell tent on Saturday afternoon. Gavin Webster will be hosting with Lauren Pattison leading the laugh-making charge alongside the likes of Gareth Waugh, Ryan Cullen and Nicola Mantalios.

There will be a diverse programme of creative workshops, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as street performers and luxury glamping packages.

Conleth added: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the entire programme across the Festival. Every day and every stage has got so much to get excited about. We’re counting down the days!”

A range of recommendations and guidelines have been prepared in the context of the pandemic.

Music and entertainment is returning at the Lindisfarne Festival.

While vaccines, lateral flow tests within 48 hours of the event, face masks and good hand hygiene are not a condition for entry, they are being strongly encouraged, alongside a serious and sensible request that anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms should say away and/or return home immediately if they begin during the event.

Conleth said: “We take our duty of care to everyone involved in Lindisfarne Festival incredibly seriously and our aim is for each and every person to return from the event without illness or injury – and with a big exhausted smile on their faces!

“The response to the guidelines has been really positive with the vast majority of people feeling reassured that we’re doing all we can to keep everyone safe while they’re with us.”

Lindisfarne Festival tickets are on sale now via www.lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets with a range of options including a 3-day festival pass priced at £110, including camping.