The much-loved camping music and arts festival, which boasts a glorious location overlooking Holy Island and will see more than 200 acts – including headliners Groove Armada and Dizzee Rascal - perform across 10 stages.

The majority of extra tickets released following the easing of Government restrictions in July were snapped up within days, meanwhile the team have also been inundated with supportive messages from many eager ticketholders looking forward to visiting Beal Farm.

Founder Conleth Maenpaa said: “People’s affection for Lindisfarne Festival never fails to give me joy, but this year has been another level of special.

The Lindisfarne Festival is back.

“After we were able to increase our capacity and release the extra tickets, there has been a wave of people getting in touch, both to book their spot at the Festival and also to let us know just how much they’re looking forward to it. It has been really wonderful.”

The three-day music and arts extravaganza has been consistently growing in popularity since it introduced itself in 2015 and has built a reputation for being the ultimate end of summer party for grown-ups (the event is strictly over 18s only).

Headlined by Grammy Award-winning British electronic music duo, Groove Armada and BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize winner, Dizzee Rascal - who is topping the Friday night bill - the Lindisfarne Festival line up for 2021 has hit the right note with thousands of festival goers who already have their tickets in a safe place.

Although plans for the 2020 event were shelved like so many others when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, the vast majority of the acts were rebooked for this year’s return including Alabama 3, From The Jam and Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

Running alongside the exciting music menu will be an exhilarating programme of performance and activities including stand-up comedy, creative workshops, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies as well as street performers and glamping packages.

Conleth added: “We’re really proud of the programme we’ve put together for this year’s Festival and still have lots of surprises to reveal too. We can’t wait to see people soaking it up.”

For tickets visit www.lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets