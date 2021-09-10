International comedy star will raise curtain at The Maltings

Tickets are on sale now to see Jenny Eclair.

Eclair is a well-seasoned stand-up, whose last show sold out across the UK.

Having now reached her 60th birthday milestone and to celebrate the success of her new book – Older and Wiser – she is back with a brand-new performance called Sixty! (FFS!), to cover all the turbulence of entering a new decade.

Not one to shy away from delving into what her sixties may hold, this highly anticipated show is sure to have the audience belly laughing from the very start. Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she’s filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole?

What will her 60s hold for this 1960s babe, and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Ros Lamont, executive director of The Maltings, said: “We are delighted to welcome comedy legend Jenny Eclair to The Maltings as our first live act since our full schedule resumed.

"After having to delay her tour for the last 18 months, we know she will be back with a bang and our audience will be treated to a fantastic performance. We have adapted out safety measures to be in line with the Covid guidance and to ensure the audience, artists and staff are as safe as possible.”