Duo head to Hall
A summer concert of Northumbrian music will be given in Embleton.
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 12:23
Duo Andrew and Margaret Watchorn will be performing at Creighton Hall on Thursday, July 4, at 7.30pm.
Admission is £8, children under 12 free. Doors open 45 minutes before the start.
An error in our listings entries this week stated that the concert would be at Bamburgh Pavilion. This is not the case. In fact, the Bamburgh concert is on July 10. We are sorry for any confusion caused.
Contact 01665 576245.