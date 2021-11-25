Belsay Hall is hosting festive fun for all the family.

From November 27 through to the January 2, visitors will be able to follow a family-friendly trail to find clues dotted around the grounds of the spectacular Northumberland property, and discover fun facts and festive folklore along the way.

Ella Harrison, events manager at English Heritage, said: “This is going to be a lovely event for everyone and we can’t wait for it to start.

"Wrap up warm and gather clues, all whilst learning about the festive period at our properties.

"Our shops are also open for some wonderful last-minute Christmas gifts and we’ve also got catering covered, with snacks and treats including marshmallows and mulled wine on offer.

"We are expecting this to be a popular event, so do book in advance.”