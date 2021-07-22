Events include outdoor theatre performances, cinema nights, living history with Anglo Saxon and Viking re-enactments, Pilates sessions and vintage car rallies.

Bamburgh Castle event manager Karen Larkin said: “We’re all ready and well in need of some amazing, spirit-lifting times.

"We’re super-excited about the line-up of events and experiences taking place in Bamburgh over the summer holidays and beyond.

Outdoor cinema at Bamburgh Castle.

“Fantastic anyway as stand-alone events, with the added wow-factor of taking place in England’s finest coastal castle and our incredible setting, high above the coast, they’re elevated to a whole new level and are even more special and exclusive.”

Bamburgh Castle hit international headlines recently as a location for a new Indiana Jones film.

Now, visitors will be able to come to the castle and experience its cinematographic magic with screenings of feelgood Dirty Dancing, Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease and Mamma Mia!

While for those seeking a memorable experience to enhance their wellbeing while harnessing the energy of the castle’s 3000-year-old site, Bamburgh Castle is partnering Pilates specialist and GB Stand Up Paddle athlete Anna Little with a series of workshops in the panoramic setting of the castle’s grounds, suitable for all ages and abilities.

Staying true to Bamburgh Castle’s Anglo Saxon provenance as a royal palace and home of the real Last Kingdom of Bebbanburg, see history brought to life with Anglo Saxon and Viking re-enactors and settlement camp.

· Bamburgh Castle is open daily from 10am – 5pm (last admission 4pm). Adult tickets £12.50 / child £6.15. Children under five are free. Dogs welcome in castle grounds. Tickets are available at www.bamburghcastle.com for admission and all events listed below.

Summer events at Bamburgh Castle:

Daily from 10am – 5pmDave the Anglo Saxon MoneyerMeet Dave in the Anglo Saxon camp where he’ll show you how to strike your own coin and tell you all about life on this very site during the days of Uhtred. (Included in admission. A small charge applies to mint your own coin.)

July 23 – Treasure Island family outdoor theatre event

6.30pm – 9pm. Adults £12 / Children £8

July 31 – August 1 Anglo Saxon WeekendCelebrating Bamburgh Castle’s incredible past as an Anglo-Saxon royal capital and home to the kings of Northumbria.10am – 5.00pm (included in admission)

August 1 Jaguar Enthusiast ClubSee a fine collection of vintage Jaguar cars from the 1930s to current models owned by members of the Kent Region of the Jaguar Enthusiast Club.11am – 2pm (included in admission)

August 3, 17 and 24 Pilates & Vitality Blue Space workshops

Fortify and reset your mind, body and soul.9am – 10am. £30 per person.

August 13 Dirty Dancing – under the starsOpen air cinema night

8.30pm – 10.30pm. Tickets £19

August 14 Grease – under the starsOpen air cinema night8.30pm – 10.30pm. Tickets £19

August 27 Bohemian Rhapsody – under the stars

Open air cinema night

8.30pm – 10.30pm. Tickets £19

August 28 Mamma Mia! – under the stars

Open air cinema night

8.30pm – 10.30pm. Tickets £19

August 28 – 30 The Bloodaxe Vikings

10am – 4pm (included in admission)