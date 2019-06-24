Tillside and Wooler only local winners in league
Tillside 1sts won by 16 runs at home to Seaton Burn 1sts. Sean Whitt’s hit 29 and Ross Hindmarsh 28 as Tillside made 114, with Javed Mirza taking 4-33. Seaton Burn were all out for 98 in reply with Ross Kirkwood in 29. Whitt’s took 4-19.
Berwick 1sts lost by 142 runs away to Whickham 1sts in Division 3. Scott Richardson laid the foundations for the home side with a century (109), which helped his side to 244-4 in their 50 overs. Berwick were all out for 102 in reply with Rory Hindhaugh top scoring in 30. Alex McGegor took 4-31.
In Division 5, Tillside 2nds lost by 76 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds. Calvin Coleman hit 42 as Seaton opened up with 121 all out, four Tillside bowlers claiming two wickets each. The Etal side were all out for only 45 in reply Cameron McGregor on 20, John Marshall taking 5-24 for the home side.
Warenford lost at home to Alnwick 2nds by five wickets, despite a knock of 97 from Dan Patterson. He helped his side post 177-5, but Alnwick chased it down in the 40th over at 179-5.
Berwick 2nds lost by six wickets at him to Rock in Division 6. Niall Jones hit 48 as Berwick found themselves 148-8 at the end of their innings, with Kevin Wilson claiming 4-18. Andrew Bottomer then hit 45 and Paul Roberts 37 not out as Rock eased their way to 150-4.
Embleton lost by nine wickets away to Stobswood 2nds. Embleton were 151 all out, with Stobswood 152-1 in reply with Stuart Shanks on 80.
Fixtures for the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League for Saturday (June 29) are:Division 2 - Ponteland 1sts v Tillside 1sts.Division 3 - Berwick 1sts v Ashington Rugby 1sts.Division 5 - Cramlington 2nds v Warenford; Tillside 2nds v Kirkley 1sts.Division 6 - Rock v Stobswood 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Embleton; Wooler v Berwick 2nds.