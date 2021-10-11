Maltsters continue their backing of rugby club

Players and officials of Berwick RFC celebrate their extended sponsorship deal with MSP.

MSP were originally drawn out as winners of the Rugby Club’s sponsorship raffle for the 2019/20 season, only for that to be curtailed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the team on course for promotion from Tennent’s National League Division 3.

As a result, the Rugby Club very kindly offered to prolong the sponsorship and, when the 2020/21 season was cancelled altogether, it was carried forward once again to the 2021/22 season.

Thankfully, the First XV are now back in competitive action, which will result in brand exposure across Scotland, with the team’s fixtures taking them everywhere from Ardrossan and Greenock in the west, to Howe of Fife and as far north as Strathmore RFC in Forfar.

Speaking about the sponsorship, MSP Agrochemical & Technical Director David Cairns said: “Firstly, we’d like to thank Berwick Rugby Club for carrying forward our First XV sponsorship for the 2021/22 season.

“For many years, we have shown our support for the club and this is certainly going to continue this season, with sponsorship of an upcoming home fixture planned, while we also have our pitchside advertising board and an advert in the club’s programme.

“Berwick Rugby Club is a fantastic asset to the local community and, after a difficult 18 months, we’d like to wish the team the best of luck and I’m sure many of our staff will head along to Scremerston throughout the season to show their support.”

Berwick Rugby Club Chairman of Sponsorship, Neil Armstrong, added: “MSP have been a very loyal supporter of the club spanning many years so when the 2019/20 season was sadly cancelled due to COVID-19, we were in no doubt that we wanted this sponsorship to be carried forward.