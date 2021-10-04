Last minute agony for Berwick Rugby at Lasswade

Rugby.

In what was a typical ‘game of two halves,’ Berwick were the better side in the first half and at the break led 0-12 with the reliable Jack Webster kicking four penalties.

But in the second half Lasswade, who went into the match unbeaten with four wins out of four, came out fighting and after a spell of early pressure a Dale Robertson converted try saw the home side reduce the deficit to 7-12 after 45 minutes.

The home side continued to press and they went in front at 14-12 with another converted try, this time scored by Russell Gladstone after 56 minutes.

Berwick knew they had to raise their game and on 66 minutes they responded when Aidan Rosie went over for a Berwick try, and with Webster converting, the Blacks found themselves back in front at 14-19.

It looked as if that might be the final score as the clock ticked towards the last minute, but Lasswade staged a barnstorming finish and in the 79th minute skipper Hunter went over for a try which levelled it up at 19-19, the conversion giving the home side the victory right at the death in the final minute of the 80.