Five wins out of seven as Berwick beat West

Action from Berwick’s home victory over West of Scotland at Scremerston on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

The Blacks controlled the game from start to finish, running in nine tries in the wet conditions against the team who started the day sitting second in the table, with Euan Thompson leading the way with a hat-trick.

Thompson opened the scoring early on, converted by Jack Webster for 7-0.

Mason Emery added a second try, unconverted, for 12-0, before James Thompson went over, unconverted for 17-0.

Berwick continued to press and two further three tries, courtesy of Ben Nicholson and Seb Trotter, both of which were converted by Webster, saw the scoreboard tick over to 31-0.

The visitors managed to pull a score back for 31-5, but Euan Thompson grabbed his second of the game before the break, converted by Webster, to put the Northumbrians 38-5 in front at half-time.

Early in the second half, West went over for a second try, unconverted for 38-10, and another score, this time converted for 38-17, showed they still had something to offer.

But Berwick were in no mood to let the visitors back in the game and a second try for James Thompson saw the lead stretched to 43-17.

Replacement Stuart Farnaby then went over, and with Webster kicking the extras the Blacks racked up the half century at 50-17.

The scoring was completed with five minutes remaining when Euan Thompson showed great energy levels to run in his third try for his hat-trick, Webster adding the conversion for a final score of 57-17.

The victory, making it five wins out of seven, moved Berwick into fifth place in the table on 25 points, putting them just one point behind West.

Afterwards, coach Colin Young said: “Despite the conditions we were able to play some good open rugby. We scored some good tries and the hat-trick from Euan Thompson was the icing on the cake. We got the bonus point early and credit to the lads for not being complacent as the game progressed.”