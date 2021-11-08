Berwick run riot against Strathmore
Berwick Rugby Club 1sts turned in their best performance of the season with a thumping 81-0 victory over Strathmore at Scremerston on Saturday.
As the scoreline suggests, Berwick dominated the match throughout and the victory lifted the Blacks up to third place in the Scottish National League 3 table with 30 points from their eight games played.
They are just one point behind second placed West of Scotland, who they beat the previous weekend at home, with two games in hand, and with another game against Strathmore this weekend (November 13), they will be looking to make further inroads in staking a push for promotion.
This weekend’s fixture away to Strathmore was re-scheduled from earlier in the season after the home side reported Covid 19 cases in their camp.
Head coach Colin Young said it was a pleasing and competent performance at the weekend and he will be looking for more of the same this Saturday.