Berwick run riot against Strathmore

Rugby.

As the scoreline suggests, Berwick dominated the match throughout and the victory lifted the Blacks up to third place in the Scottish National League 3 table with 30 points from their eight games played.

They are just one point behind second placed West of Scotland, who they beat the previous weekend at home, with two games in hand, and with another game against Strathmore this weekend (November 13), they will be looking to make further inroads in staking a push for promotion.

This weekend’s fixture away to Strathmore was re-scheduled from earlier in the season after the home side reported Covid 19 cases in their camp.