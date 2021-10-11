Berwick rugby 1sts bounce back to winning ways

Rugby.

The win puts the Blacks fifth in the table with 15 points from their five games played.

Berwick got off to a good start and Ali Grieve went over for a try after eight minutes, converted by Jack Webster, to open up a 7-0 lead.

But the visitors hit back and a try of their own under the posts, which was converted, levelled it up at 7-7.

The game was far from a classic, with more scrums that either side would have liked, but on the stroke of half time Berwick were awarded a penalty which Webster kicked to give the home side a 10-7 interval advantage.

In the second half, Berwick tried to inject fresh impetus with a series of substitutions, and it paid dividends when Grieve added his second try, converted by Webster for a 17-7 lead.

A yellow card for Berwick, with Alex Orr sin-binned, enabled Howe to force their way back into contention with a try from Andrew Harley, converted by Iain Aitken (17-14).

A minute later and Fife were also down to 14 with Jack Todd yellow carded, and this time it was Berwick’s turn to capitalise with Webster kicking a penalty for 20-14.