Berwick off to winning start

Action from Berwick’s opening home league victory against Greenock on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

It was the Blacks’ first competitive game in the Scottish National League 3 in 18 months due to COVID and the result was a welcome boost after such a lengthy lay-off.

New skipper Jack Webster kicked Berwick in front with a penalty after only four minutes.

Berwick applied the early pressure and the visitors found themselves under added pressure when Andrew Graham was shown a yellow card after 22 minutes for a deliberate pull down in the maul.

Berwick failed to capitalise and it wasn’t until two minutes before half time that they extended their lead with another penalty from Webster, making it 6-0 at the break.

Early in the second half and a second Greenock player was shown a yellow card, but the visitors managed to reduce the deficit to 6-3 with a penalty of their own before Webster kicked a third to put Berwick 9-3 in front.

Gareth Hill then stretched the lead to 14-3 with a try out near the touch line which was unconverted.

But back came Greenock with a well worked try of their own - the conversion attempt was missed and the Scremerston side led 14-8.

With just one score between the sides it wasn’t until the final minutes when Berwick were awarded another penalty, kicked by Webster for 17-8, that the game was made safe.