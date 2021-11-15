Berwick go second with away win over Strathmore

Rugby.

Having beaten Strathmore 81-0 at Scremerston the previous weekend, the Blacks were looking for a quick fire double over their opponents to boost their promotion hopes.

The early start - the team bus left at 5.30am for an 11am kick-off - was well worth the effort, for the Northumbrians ran in seven tries with their hosts picking up three.

Berwick made a bright start and Aidan Rosie touched down for the opening score, converted by Jack a Webster for 0-7.

After ten minutes the home side were awarded a penalty, which they kicked for 3-7, but the visitors responded and after 13 minutes Ross MacPherson drove over. Webster’s conversion attempt was wide, but Berwick were still 3-12 to the good.

The lead was extended when Ross Wilson and Rosie combined for Gareth Hill to touch down, and this time Webster added the extras the stretch the lead to 3-19.

Shortly before half-time Strathmore managed to score a try of their own from a penalty near the Berwick line. The conversion was missed for 8-19, which was the score at half-time.

Early in the second half Berwick got their bonus point try when Rosie broke through and touched down under the posts, Webster’s conversion making it 8-26.

But Strathmore were not finished yet and they scored a try well worked through the phases, and with the conversion from out side they reduced the deficit to 15-26.

Berwick weren’t about to let the win slip from their grasp, however, and they confirmed the victory with two tries.

The first came when Rory Hindhaugh made a break and Ben Nicholson added the finishing touch.

Then Hindhaugh scored himself after good inter-play with Seb Trotter, Webster adding both conversions for 15-40.

The icing on the cake for Berwick came when Hill went over for his second try of the game, again converted by Webster for 15-47.

But it was Strathmore who had the last word, adding a converted try after a period of pressure to make the final score 22-47.