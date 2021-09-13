World U21 Team bronze for Flint - Summers bows out

Aaron Summers waves farewell to Berwick in his last meeting, and Leon Flint with his bronze medal from the World U21 Team Final in Poland.

Flint was part of a three man team which also included Drew Kemp and Tom Brennan and they finished third on the podium behind Poland, who won the event for an unbelievable eighth consecutive time, and runners-up Denmark.

The finals were held at Bydgoszcz in Poland and afterwards Flint posted: “Well, that’s silver and bronze, just need a gold now to complete the collection.”

Flint returned to the UK to ride in Berwick’s final Championship meeting of the season on Saturday when the Bandits brought the curtain down on their 2021 campaign with a 41-49 loss against the visiting Glasgow Tigers at Shielfield, in front of a big crowd.

In their line-up Berwick had hoped to include former three times world champion Jason Crump, as a guest replacement for the unavailable Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen. But Crumpie was forced to withdraw from the meeting at short notice after taking ill just a few hours before. His bikes were already in the pits but he was unable to race and Bandits had to operate rider replacement.

The meeting was also the last appearance in a Bandits’ race jacket of Aaron Summers, the Australian having announced his retirement from the sport a week previous.

Co- promoter Scott Courtney said: “I think I can speak for everyone at Berwick Speedway that we wish him all the very best and are truly grateful for giving the club everything since joining us in 2018. It’s easy to forget his big crash that cut 2019 short and what it takes to come back from that.

“‘Spud’ has been a big part of what we are about and him and his family will always be very welcome at Berwick Speedway.”

Summers scored two points in a meeting which saw the Tigers strengthen their claim for an end of season play-off place by taking the maximum four match points.