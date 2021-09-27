Rugby.

Now the Blacks are gearing up for one of their toughest matches of the season when they travel to take on Lasswade this weekend, a team who have won their first four matches at the start of the season and currently sit second in the table.

Berwick got off to a slow start and James Armstrong went over for an unconverted try, followed by a penalty from Calum Bruce after 18 minutes which put the visitors 0-8 in front.

The home side responded with Ali Grieve crashing over after 20 minutes, Jack Webster adding the conversion to bring the score back to 7-8.

Further chances were missed by both sides in the first half, but right on the stroke of half-time Adam Hardie broke clear out wide for a touch down, converted by Webster, and at the interval Berwick led 14-8.

The second half was just three minutes old when Mathew Rae scored for Perthshire to reduce the deficit to 14-13, but an Aidan Rosie try after 51 minutes, converted by Webster, saw the Blacks extend their lead to 21-13.

On 61 minutes Duncan Hardie gave Berwick some breathing space when he went over for 26-13, and Webster was successful with the boot again, the conversion making it 28-13.

On 68 minutes Nathan Melrose was shown a yellow card for Berwick and the visitors took advantage with a try for 28-18, but Rosie was on hand for his second try of the match after 75 minutes for 33-18.

The final word, however, went to Perthshire, who bagged their fourth try of the afternoon in the last minute of the game.

SPEEDWAY

Berwick Bullets’ National League title hopes were dashed at the weekend when they went down to a heavy defeat at Mildenhall, losing 61-29 on Sunday.

The Fen Tigers, as a result, moved clear at the top of the table as the season reaches its finale.

For the Bullets, however, there wewre injury worries for Ben Rathbone and Luke Crang who both crashed out of the meeting on their opening ride and were withdrawn.