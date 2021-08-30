Berwick Bandits, who remarkably had to wait until August before they managed to get a team photograph with all seven riders.

But the Bandits will be kicking themselves they did not leave Teesside with a win .

They went into the final heat 15 leading 40-44. Leon Flint looked as if he was going to secure the victory with a second place finish, but on the final bend of the last lap he clipped the safety fence and fell, allowing Michael Palm Toft through for a 5-1 which gave the Bears the draw.

Earlier, Berwick had led the meeting virtually throughout. Four 2-4’s in heats two, three, six and eight saw them open up an eight point lead at 20-28.

Redcar reduced the deficit with two 4-2’s in nine and 11, but a 1-5 from Kasper Andersen and Jye Etheridge in 12 saw the eight point advantage restored.

The Bears again reduced the deficit with a 5-1 in heat 13 and with heat 14 shared it meant Berwick went into the last race with needing only a second place or better to achieve the win.

Flint tucked in behind Charles Wright and it looked as if the points were heading back to Shielfield, but disaster struck just yards from the finishing line.

Top scorers for Redcar were Wright and Palm-Toft both was 14 paid 15, whilst for Berwick, Andersen had three wins in his score of 14, whilst Flint (2), Gappmaier and Summers also took the chequered flag.

At Glasgow on Friday night, Berwick went down to a 54-36 defeat at the hands of the Tigers.

Guest Richard Lawson topped the score charts for the home side with 12+1 and with Sam Jensen having three race wins and dropping only one point in his 10 paid 11 total and reserve Justin Sedgemen weighing in with 9+3, the home side were always in control.

However, Berwick reserve Kasper Andersen kept Glasgow on their toes with another solid performance. The Dane rattled off three race wins as he top scored for the Bandits on 16+1 from seven starts. Leon Flint won his first two races and finished on eight points whilst Aaron Summers had one race win in his return of 7+1.