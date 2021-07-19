Leon Flint

Teenager Flint has been in fine form for the Bandits this season. He also rides for Wolverhampton in the Premiership and the injury forced him out of their clash at Belle Vue on Thursday and the British U21 Final at Redcar on Friday.

He said, “After last Saturday’s match against Edinburgh I could barley move my hand and on Sunday I knew I had to get it checked out. I received a phone call from the hospital on Monday to inform me that I had fractured the scaphoid.

“It’s obviously disappointing that it’s happened. In terms of racing for Berwick it’s come at a good time as we have a break in fixtures, but to miss matches for Wolverhampton is not something I wanted to happen, especially after only two meetings for the club.

“It was a difficult decision to pull out of the British U21 Final. It was a big goal of mine for the year to try and beat my second place finish last year, but it’s a long season with big meetings around the corner and I can’t afford to do any more damage that could potentially keep me out for a longer period.”

CHARITIES CUP

It’s finals week in the Berwick Charities Cup, with the final scheduled for Saturday (July 24).Semi-finals are being played this week with the Angel Alkies taking on the Free Trade Ultras on Tuesday and The Bottlers facing BASU Adults tonight (Thursday).Saturday’s final on The Stanks kicks off at 6.30pmThe Crammond Cup Final was played on Saturday when Berwick Rugby Club beat Alnmouth 5-3.

NNL GOLF

After last week’s games, latest positions in the North Northumberland League are:

Division 1 – Goswick 86, Foxton 78, Bamburgh 70, Alnwick 61, Rothbury 58, Dunstanburgh A 47, MFGC A 40, Warkworth 28.

Division 2 – Seahouses 59, Linden Hall 42, Burgham Park 40, Alnmouth Village 40, Dunstanburgh B 11.

Seniors A – Warkworth 12, Burgham 12, Linden Hall B 9, Bamburgh 8, Foxton 8, Rothbury 6.