Volunteers sought for Kielder Marathon

The Kielder Marathon.

There are still opportunities available for people who would like to volunteer to work with Events of the North across the weekend of October 2 and 3, around the shores of stunning Kielder Water, in Northumberland.

Highlights of the weekend will be the 10k and Run Bike Run event on the Saturday, and the Marathon and Half Marathon on the Sunday.

Volunteer roles include radio course marshals, course marshals, water station crews, finish crew, transition crew (Saturday), baggage marshal, and lead and sweep bikes.

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon is run by Events of the North, a company led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, supported by event hosts Northumbrian Water, as well as Northumberland County Council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, and Active Northumberland.

Allison Curbishley said: “This is a great opportunity for people who love supporting sports and who are enthusiastic about being outdoors and helping others, to get involved in one of the most amazing events in the North East sporting calendar.

“We need volunteers on both days, and will help with free return transport from Newcastle Central Station, to make getting to and from Kielder as easy as possible.”

Volunteers will be on site from 9am until around 5.30pm on the Saturday, and from 6.45am until 5.30pm on the Sunday.