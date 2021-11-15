Two more riders confirmed for Bandits

Jye Etheridge and Ricky Wells, the latest additions to the Bandits' line-up for 2022.

Jye Etheridge will return for another season, with the club predicting that he could start the year at reserve, whilst Ricky Wells has also been added to the line-up which already includes Chris Harris, Leon Flint and Kyle Bickley, leaving two places to fill.

The arrival of Wells is a major surprise. He was a member of the Glasgow Tigers’ team which reached the play-off final in the Championship in 2021, and the American, who hails from California, will start on a handy 6.7 average.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “Ricky is the ultimate professional on and off the track and we feel he fits in perfectly with the dynamic of our new look team. He was the man we wanted in the side and we are delighted he has agreed to become a Bandit in 2022.”

Etheridge, who had an injury hit year in 2021, had a spell at number one with Berwick last season and was also a member of the Belle Vue Aces team which reached the Premiership play-off final.

Promoter Jamie Courtney said: “Jye did well to come back from the injuries he sustained in 2021 and we feel next year could be a very good one for him.

“To work his way to number one was a feather in his cap, and he also took the captaincy off Aaron (Summers) to allow him to concentrate on his form, for which he deserves a lot of credit.

“The side is coming together nicely and there is a real possibility that ‘Reggie’ could start the season at reserve for us, which would be a real bonus.

“I think this gives us a very competitive and exciting looking team.”

Berwick have just over 12 points to play with for the two remaining riders to come under the 42-point limit.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Courtney has taken on the role of promoter at Oxford, where speedway is returning for the first time in over a decade.