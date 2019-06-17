Three gold and two silver medals at Cleveland jiu jitsu

First up representing the team was Jayden Zhu, who in only his second competition, had gone up an age and weight category, received a bye in the first round , so fought in the semi-final but went down by an armbar. He then went into fight for the bronze, but unfortunately lost out to his opponent on points.

Next up was Cody Leighton, who had to go up an age and weight category, fighting a lad nearly 8kg heavier.

Cody was chuffed to go the distance without being submitted by his heavier opponent and taking a few points off him. He brought home a silver medal for his efforts.

Tia Gibson was then on the mat against the same opponent she’d beaten at the British Open. Again , Tia showed the strength of fighter she is, dominating the fight against the older girl and taking a very well earned gold medal via points.

Jevon Leighton stepped o nto the mats competing in an adults division of five. He fought hard against an opponent 10 years his senior, getting caught out whilst trying to lock in an arm bar but instead was choked by a lapel choke.

Then it was the turn of the unlucky Caitlin Young, who whilst trying to get out an armbar, was injured and after receiving medical attention was found to have had a couple of dislocations.

Her silver medal was collected on her behalf by her team mates (she is missing from the adjoining photo).

After watching their teammate suffering, Kirstie Brewis and Keri Thompson had to keep their composure and enter the mats.

Kirstie was up against an MMA fighter but she didn’t let anything deter her going the distance, taking the win by points and receiving the gold medal .

The last competitor was a very composed and calm Keri, who in her first round won by a rear naked choke and then went on to win the gold via a lapel choke from the guard position in the final.