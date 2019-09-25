Striders present annual awards
Last Friday saw Tweed Striders hold their sixth Summer Social and Presentation Evening at the Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth.
The awards were presented by Tweed Striders’ club coach Caroline McDermott (UKA Coach in Running Fitness, UKA Performance Coach) and Judith Thompson (UKA Leader in Running Fitness) and the winners were:
Strider of 2019 : Jodi Mace.
Unsung Hero of 2019 : Andrew Mavin.
Ladies’ Team of 2019 : Emma Jones-Watson, Michelle Douglas and Laura Jeffrey.
Men’s Team of 2019 : David Arnold, Ciaran Gallacher and Dave Watson.
2019 Junior Cross-Country Champion : Euan Watson.
Cross-Country Runner-Up : Stephen Ball.
Cross-Country Champion : Stuart Black.
Ladies Cross-Country Runner-Up : Laura Jeffrey.
Ladies Cross-Country Champion : Michelle Douglas.
Junior Road Champion : Joseph Close.
Time Trial Runner-Up : Sara Bebbington.
Time Trial Champion : Wendy Scott.
Most Improved Runner-Up : Mark Short.
Most Improved Runner : Paul Brothwood.
Outstanding Performance : Brian Bowden.
Tweedmouth Service Station Mitsubishi Trophy for First Tweed Strider Senior Lady at the Curfew Run : Ruth Ballard.
Tweedmouth Service Station Mitsubishi Trophy for First Tweed Strider Senior Man at the Curfew Run : Stuart Black.
Jus-Rol Trophy for Athlete of the Year : Michelle Douglas.
Many congratulations to all the winners and many thanks to Jemima and her team at the Radio Rooms for their hospitality.