Jiu Jitsu silver medal for Thiago
Berwick Jim Jitsu coach Thiago Ferreira competed for the first time as a black belt when he entered the British National Championships at Crystal Palace in London at the weekend.
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 08:48
It was his first event after a near 15-month break and Thiago exceeded his own expectations by returning with a silver medal.
“It was a blessing to be able to do it again and see some special friends that have made part of my journey until now,” he said.
“Thanks to my coach Marco Canha for once again being in my corner it's a blessing to have you as a coach and friend.
“I would also like to thank my sponsors for their support - Valor Fightware and Tustin Motors.”