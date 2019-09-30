Jiu Jitsu gold for Abbi at Euro’s

Abbi Rae from Berwick competed in the BJJ European Championships, and returned as a winner for the fifth year in a row.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:00 am
Abbi Rae in action at the European Championships.

The championships were held in Wolverhampton, and Abbi, who competes as a blue belt in the U60kg category landed a double gold at the event in her class and the absolute division.

Abbi trains at a gym in Edinburgh. She has struggled to find opponents this year and on the second day of competition, for No Gi, she discovered there were no other blue belts entered.