Jiu Jitsu gold for Abbi at Euro’s
Abbi Rae from Berwick competed in the BJJ European Championships, and returned as a winner for the fifth year in a row.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:00 am
The championships were held in Wolverhampton, and Abbi, who competes as a blue belt in the U60kg category landed a double gold at the event in her class and the absolute division.
Abbi trains at a gym in Edinburgh. She has struggled to find opponents this year and on the second day of competition, for No Gi, she discovered there were no other blue belts entered.