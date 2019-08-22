For services to speedway
One of Berwick Speedway’s most instantly recognisable figures, Dennis McCleary has been rewarded for his long service to the club and sport.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 09:47
Dennis, who has a 50 years association with the Bandits, was presented with the Geoff Dalby Memorial Trophy for his service to speedway as referee, promoter, team manager, announcer and SCB timekeeper, at Shielfield recently. The trophy was donated in 1995 by the family of the late referee Geoff Dalby from Leicester.