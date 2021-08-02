Busy Flint signs on for Swedish side

Leon Flint, who has signed for Hagfors in Sweden; the heat one crash which left Jye Etheridge and Dany Gappmaier injured; and action from the KO Cup tie with Glasgow.

Flint delighted with the move said: "It’s a really huge opportunity for me. I know where I want to go with my career and pushing myself like this or with Wolves in the Premiership is how I will get better."

Flint, who also races for Wolverhampton in the Premiership, is also a squad member for Rybnik in Poland after signing for them earlier in the season.

At the weekend, Flint was back on Team GB duty in the European U23 Team Semi-Final in Germany competing against the hosts, Denmark and the Netherlands. GB scored 27 points (Flint 6), finished third but failed to qualify for the Final.

This meant Flint missed the Bandits’ KO Cup second leg clash with Glasgow at Shielfield on Saturday and the team’s Championship match at Newcastle on Sunday.

He raced in the first leg of Berwick’s KO cup clash against the Tigers at Ashfield on Friday when he scored five points in a 51-39 defeat.

Craig Cook (12 paid 14) dropped only one point in five starts for Glasgow, whilst for the Bandits, Aaron Summers won three races.

In the second leg, Berwick went down 42-48 and 81-99 on aggregate, but the result became irrelevant after a first race, first bend crash involving three riders - Jye Etheridge, Craig Cook and Dany Gappmaier.

Etheridge spent 30 minutes laid on the track receiving medical treatment before being transferred to hospital by ambulance. Gappmaier rode in the rerun of the race but then had to withdraw from the meeting, leaving the Bandits with only five riders.

Cook went on to record a flawless 15-point maximum for the Tigers to book their place in the quarter-finals.

On Sunday a makeshift Berwick side went down 49-40 away to Newcastle in the Championship.

Kasper Andersen, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen and Aaron Summers were all paid for three wins. Top Diamonds were James Wright with 11 paid 14, and Max Clegg and guest Ricky Wells with 10.