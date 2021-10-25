Berwick Bandits add ‘Bomber’ Harris to arsenal

Chris Harris is sure to be a crowd pleaser at Berwick Bandits. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Harris, who comes off the back of one of his most spectacular seasons in the Premiership, has an exceptional roll of honour including multiple British titles, League titles and that unforgettable win in the British Grand Prix at Cardiff.

Bandits' co-owner and promoter, Jamie Courtney said: "If there’s ever been a rider made for a track it’s Bomber at Shielfield Park, and we can all look forward to witnessing him in Bandits colours, giving it absolutely everything, and thrilling the crowds on a Saturday night.

"2021 was a tough season on the track, injury-wise, for the Bandits but we were delighted to just get back to our Saturday night Speedway experience after a non-existent 2020 league campaign for everyone.

"Team building is coming together nicely and on behalf of my brother (Scott), Flinty (Gary Flint) and Stevie (Dews), we are all working hard behind the scenes, as always, to give the fans, sponsors, and the team the best chance of success, and a club to be proud of for the upcoming season.