Bandits lose at Birmingham - busy weekend ahead

Speedway

Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen was unavailable and Tom Brennan was drafted in as a guest.

The Bandits put up a spirited display and with former Brummie Leon Flint prominent, he had four paid wins in his top score of 12+2, they were still in contention at 34-32 with only four races remaining.

But not for the first time this season, Berwick struggled in the closing stages of the meeting and Birmingham, with Erik Riss completing a 14 paid 15 maximum and Chris Harris weighting in with 12 paid 13, picked up a 4-2 and three successive 5-1’s in the final four heats to record what in the end looked like a comfortable 53-37 victory.

Scorers:

Birmingham - Riss 14+1, Harris 12+1, Shane’s 9, Castaneda 7+2, Thomas 6+1, Morris 4+1, Grobauer 1.

Berwick - Flint 12+2, Brennan (guest) 7, Etheridge 5, Gappmaier 5, Summers 4+1, Andersen 3, Buckley 1.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “The lads put up another good showing and like so many of our away matches this season we were right in contention up to the closing stages.

“Leon returned to Perry Bar and put in a very good performance, top scoring and having four paid wins, but unfortunately, Birmingham were just too strong for us over the closing stages and powered away to give the score line a rather flattering look.”

Berwick Bandits and Bullets were due to face Kent Kings and Royals in a double header at Shielfield on Saturday, but they were beaten by the weather.

The meetings have now been re-arranged for Saturday, September 4.

This weekend, Bandits face a busy schedule of three meetings in three days.

On Friday they are away to table-toppers Glasgow.

On Saturday they were to be home to Eastbourne Eagles (the Bullets taking on their counterparts in the National League in a ‘double-header’), but because of the south coast side’s ongoing financial problems the meetings have now been postponed.

Instead, Berwick are to host a challenge meeting between sides including riders from the Bandits and Bullets, which is open to spectators.