Bandits coast to big win over Plymouth

Three-times world champion Jason Crump, who presented his goggles to a you g fan after Saturday’s meeting at Berwick.

The Gladiators included three times world champion Jason Crump in their line-up and the Aussie proved popular with one young supporter, when he stopped trackside to present her with his goggles, and then invited her to join him at the starting gate for a photograph.

Remarkably, this was the first occasion Bandits had been able to field a full 1-7 at home this season, but after just two races they were back down to six again after Kasper Andersen was injured in a three-man pile-up and was forced to withdraw from the meeting.

Crump certainly didn’t have everything his own way on the track, as he only won one of his five starts, heat 15, which was awarded.

The Berwick riders all enjoyed a good night with Kyle Bickley, taking the remainder of Andersen’s rides, top scoring on 11 paid 14 from his seven outings.

Jye Etheridge, just two weeks after his crash which left him on crutches, returned to action and netted a fine 11 paid 12 maximum from four starts.

Jakobsen, Aaron Summers and Dany Gappmaier also had race wins over Crump, but it was Leon Flint’s fight from the back in heat nine which many fans will regard as the race of the night.