Bandits' best from super Leon

Leon Flint on his way to a Bandits’ best of 16 paid 17 against Newcastle on Saturday.

The GB youngster racked up 16+1, dropping just one point from six rides, which represented his best showing in a Bandits’ race jacket in the Championship.

The Borderers won 51-39, with Dany Gappmaier the other star performer as he racked up 12 paid 14.

But that’s not to say Berwick had everything their own way, because with former Bandit Matty Wethers unbeaten in his first four races, they pushed the home side all the way, twice putting themselves just two points in arrears at 28-26 and 34-32.

It was the Flint-Gappmaier combination which came to Berwick’s rescue, picking up vital 5-1’s in heats 12 and 15, with Aaron Summers also picking up a win in heat 14 which finally took the Bandits past the winning line.

Summers weighed in with nine points, whilst Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen added 8+1 to keep their noses in front.

With new signing Kasper Andersen unavailable because of his commitments in Denmark, Berwick again faced as a six man team with rider replacement operating for Coty Garcia.

This was a similar position at Scunthorpe on Friday, where the Bandits went down to a 47-43 away defeat, a meeting in which they pushed the Scorpions all the way.

With two races remaining they trailed by only two points at 40-38, but a 5-1 from the home side in heat 14 secured the victory, although a 2-4 for the visitors in heat 15 meant they left Lincolnshire with a losing bonus point to their credit.

Top scorer for Scunthorpe was former Berwick rider Teri Aarnio, who had three paid wins in his 11+1 total, whilst for Berwick, it was Dany Gappmaier who topped the score charts on 11, including two race wins, whilst Aaron Summers chipped in with 9+2, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen with 9+1 and Leon Flint with 9.