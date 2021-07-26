Angel Alkies win the Berwick Charities Cup Final

The Angel Alkies.

Earlier in the week, in the semi-finals, the Angel Alkies beat the Free Trade 8-0 whilst The Bottlers saw off BASU Adults 3-0.

Before the final a minute’s silence was held in memory of John Hush, a long term supporter and patron of the competition who passed away last week.

It was also confirmed that the Lindisfarne Festival had generously put up a winning prize of Saturday night tickets for their event, which will be held in September.

NNL Golf

Following last week’s results in the North Northumberland Golf League, standings are as follows:

Division 1 – Goswick 96, Foxton 81, Bamburgh 77, Alnwick 67, Rothbury 60, Dunstanburgh A 56, MFGC 46, Warkworth 33.

Division 2 – Seahouses 69, Burgham Park 48, Linden Hall 44, Alnmouth Village 40, Dunstanburgh B 15.

Speedway

Berwick Bandits will return to action after a two week lay-off when they take on high-flying Glasgow Tigers in the Knockout Cup this weekend.

The teams will meet in the first leg at Ashfield on Friday with the return at Shielfield on Saturday.

The Bandits will be back to full strength with Leon Flint returning to action after suffering a broken scaphoid in his left wrist, but the Tigers will be without the experienced Dane Ulrich Ostergaard, who has been sidelined with a broken wrist and a lower back injury.

The meetings against Glasgow will be followed by an away Championship league fixture at Newcastle on Sunday (August 1). The meeting at Brough Park starts at 4pm.

On Saturday, the Bullets faced Mildenhall in a National League fixture when they edged the meeting 46-44, claiming victory in a last heat decider with a 5-1 courtesy of Kyle Bickley and Luke Crang.

Crang, in his first meeting for the team, and riding as a replacement for Leon Flint who is now ineligible to compete in the National League, raced to a 14 paid 15 maximum, whilst Bickley scored 13 paid 14.