Abbie's on top of the world ...
Abbi Rae from Berwick is on top of the world again, winning her third World Junior Jiu Jitsu Championship.
By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 13:42
This year the championships were held at Aldersley in Wolverhampton and Abbi emerged with three gold medals, winning the Gi and No-Gi as well as the absolute category. Earlier this year she had to miss out on the British Nationals and British Open due to lack of competitors.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Abbi trains at the Rick Young Black Belt Academy in Edinburgh and she would like to thank them and Tweed Crossfit for their continued support. Her coaches say they are very proud of her achievements, despite studying for her final exams at school.