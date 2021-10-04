2,500 competitors sees Kielder back with a bang

The winners in the Kielder Marathon take the tape.

…and on Sunday, two years on, amid (something about the weather and excitement) thousands of runners turned out in force to mark a triumphant return.

With more than 1,100 runners taking on the Kielder Marathon and Kielder Half Marathon, and a further 75 in the Junior races, adding to those in the 10k and Run Bike Run on Saturday, a total of around 2,500 competitors took part across the weekend.

The event took place at Northumbrian Water’s Landal Kielder Waterside park, with the backdrop of the stunning Kielder Reservoir.

The marathon winner was Russell Maddams from Keswick AC, who crossed the finish line in just 2 hours 54 minutes and 25 seconds for his third win in the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon.

Fellow former winners Ian Twaddle and Cees Van Der Land came in second and third. Jo Ballantyne was the first female through, in 3:35:21.

David Holmes was the winner of the Half Marathon, finishing in 1 hour 16 minutes and 39 seconds, while the first female was Anna McClean. She crossed the line in 1:38:32.

More than 1,300 runners and cyclists took part in the first day of races on Saturday.

The Run Bike Run duathlon, which breaks the marathon route down into three phases, and the Kielder 10k, were the highlights of the day.

Edward Etheridge was the first individual through the Run Bike Run and he did it in 2:09:48.

The first female individual in the Run Bike Run was Emma Raven in 2:35:48.

The team event was won by The Supreme Quads.

In the 10K event, Mark Snowball from Morpeth Harriers, was the first male finisher, crossing the finish line in 34:45, having been runner-up in 2019.

The winning female was Claire Duck from Leeds City Athletic Club with a time of 38:33.