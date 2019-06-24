Open qualifier held at Goswick
Berwick (Goswick) Golf Club held a regional qualifying round for the 148th Open Championship, which will be held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 12:27
The event was one of 13 held throughout the country and there were seven qualifying places up for grabs.
Kieran Cantley, an amateur, from Liberton, headed the field with a seven under par round of 65. He finished just one shot ahead of second placed Neil Fenwick of Dunbar on 66. The other qualifying places went to Andrew Scrimshaw of Close House (68), Jonathan Richardson and Thomas Rolland of Hexham (both 68), Ben Bailey and James Harper of the Wynyard Club (68 and 69).