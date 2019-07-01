Mixed results for local sides in cricket league
Tillside and Berwick 1sts both lost in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend, but there was a win for Warenford.
Tillside 1sts lost narrowly by two runs away to Ponteland 1sts in a low scoring match. Pont were all out for 99 with Jonathan Appleby on 23, Sean Wales and Luke Dickson both taking 3-19. However, with Ian Smart taking a match-winning 7-34, Tillside were all out for 97 with Matthew Whitty top scoring on 18.
Berwick 1sts lost by three wickets at home to Ashington Rugby CC in Division 3. Scott Middlemist had a good innings and was 99 not out as Berwick posted 160-4 in their 50 overs. But 64 from David Dent was the foundations for the visitors to reply with 161-7 in 44 overs, Steven Emery taking 3-28 for the home side.
Warenford had a seven wicket away win over Cramlington 2nds. Darren Seddon was 97 not out for the home side, who posted 187-4. In their innings, Gordon Stephenson was 89 not out as Waren replied with 190-3.
Tillside 2nds lost by 62 runs when they took on Kirkley at home. The visitors were 176-7 at the end of their 40 overs with Robbie Burns on 40 and Chris Farrelly on 39, Daniel Caddick and Sean Whitty taking two wickets each. Tillside were all out for 114 in reply with Matthew Dawson 24 not out and Caddick 23. Andrew Horner took 5-28.
Berwick 2nds had a seven wicket away win over Wooler in Division 6. Les Porteous was 72 not out and Andrew Aitchison hit 46 as the Glendale side posted 167-6 in their 40 overs. Niall Jones took 4-21 for Berwick, who in reply took 32 overs to chase it down at 171-3 with Mark Woodcock on 97 not out.
Embleton won by ten wickets away to Ulgham 2nds. The home side batted first and were out for only 59, with Hedley Grey taking 5-10. Embleton chased it down in only nine overs at 62 without loss with Liam Turnbull 30 not out and and Ewan Thorpe 24 not out.
Fixtures for Saturday (July 6) are;
Division 2 - Tillside 1sts v Blyth 1sts.
Division 3 - Berwick 1sts v Bomarsund 1sts.
Division 5 - Kirkley 1sts v Warenford; Monkseaton 1sts v Tillside 2nds.
Division 6 - Embleton v Warkworth; Rock v Berwick 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Wooler.