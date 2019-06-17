Frustration for local cricketers as rain stops play
It was another frustrating weekend for the majority of local cricket teams in the Northumberland & Tyneside League with a large number of games falling victim to the weather
After the previous week’s card was completely washed out a number of games started on Saturday, but very few were completed with several abandonments. A number of others were cancelled.
Tillside 1sts also saw their game abandoned away to Backworth 1sts. Backworth had posted 140 all out with Cam McGregor taking 4-49, but the Etal side’s innings was halted at 84-2 after 21 overs with Sean Wales 34 not out and Ross Hindmarsh also on 34.
Berwick 1sts also saw their game hit by the weather at home to Benwell & Walbottle. Berwick got their innings in and posted. 134-9 in their 50 overs, but with the visitors at 64-3 after 30 overs the rain fell and play was halted.
Rain also stopped play for Tillside 2nds against Cramlington 2nds in Division 5 Cramlington were 136 all out and Tillside on 85-4 after 30 over when the rain arrived.
Warenford were forced to abandon their game away to Morpeth 2nds. Brian Thompson top scored with 54 and there was 36 from Kevin Thompson as Waren out on 165-5 in their 40 overs. Morpeth were 46-4, with J Travers on 31, when play was stopped.
In Division 6 Berwick 2nds lost to Embleton by seven wickets. Berwick were 100-8 at the end of 40 overs with Iain Thomson top scoring on 23, Graham Stephenson claiming 3-14. Embleton chased it down at 101-3 in 19 overs with Joe Slightholme on 54 not out and Matthew Leetham 30 not out.
Wooler lost by six wickets at home to Howick. The home side batted first and 26 from Tom Comber and 25 from Andrew Aitchison saw them make 110 all out. Howick needed 28 overs to reach their target at 103-4 with Leon Midgley on 62 not out.
Fixtures
Fixtures for the local sides in the NTCL this Saturday (June 22) are:
Division 2 - Tillside 1sts v Seaton Burn 1sts.
Division 3 - Whickham 1sts v Berwick 1sts.
Division 5 - Seaton Burn 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Alnwick 2nds.
Division 6 - Berwick 2nds v Rock; Stobswood 2nds v Embleton; Warkworth 2nds v Wooler.