Win for ‘Men United’ in charity match
Berwick and Borders ‘Men United’ won the invitational challenge charity match at Shielfield on Sunday.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 10:10
The local side played C9 Foundation Reserves and the game was organised to help raise awareness for mental health in grassroots football.
The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes with the teams going straight to a penalty shootout, which Berwick and Borders won 4-2.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Organisers would like to thank everyone who helped with the event, which is hoped will become a regular feature.