Tweedmouth Amateurs after winning the Wright Cup in the Border Amateur League.

Berwick racked up their biggest win in the Lowland League when they thrashed bottom of the table Vale of Leithen 11-0 at Shielfield, whilst Tweedmouth Anateurs won the Wright Cup in the Border Amateur League with a 2-1 win over Leithen Rovers.

Unfortunately, Spittal Rovers were u able to match their neighbours when they went down 4-3 to Hawick Colts in the Collie Cup.

There were two hat-tricks, for Sean Stewart and Ciaran Heeps as Rangers romped to the biggest league win in their history, the other goals coming from Graham Taylor (2), Kieran McGrath, Lewis Allan and Jamie Pyper.

The victory puts Berwick seventh in the table on 25 points - this Saturday they are home to Broxburn Athletic in the South Challenge Cup.

Tweedmouth Amateurs triumphed in the Wright Cup Final after coming from a goal behind, conceded in the first minute, netting twice in three minutes (30 & 33) through Luke Leah and Aaron Hope. The Ammies also hit the bar and saw Michael Antcliffe miss a penalty.

Spittal twice found themselves in front against Hawick Colts in the Collie Cup Final, but eventually lost out in a seven goal thriller. Their goals came from Grey (2) and Fairbairn.

Meanwhile, Highfields United, after several weeks on inactivity, recorded their first league win of the season in the Border Amateur C Division with a 4-1 away victory over Tweeddale Rovers Colts. Their goals were scored by Purvis (2), Shields and Dodd.

Fixtures for the BAL sides on Saturday (October 26) are:

South of Scotland Cup - Dunbar Athletic v Berwick Colts; B Division - Tweedmouth Ams v Coldstream Ams; C Division - Highfields v Gala Fairydean Rovers; Netherdale Thistle v Spittal Rovers.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 5-0 away to Haddington Athletic. On Saturday they are away to Coldstream in the South Challenge Cup.