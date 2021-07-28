Action from Berwick's two home games against Gretna and East Stirling. Pictures by Ian Runciman.

This followed on from the team’s 1-0 opening day home win against the Caledonian Braves and a 1-1 home draw against Gretna at Shielfield on Saturday.

The seven points gained from the three matches put Berwick fifth in the table behind Dalbeatie Star, Civil Service Strollers and Rangers B, who all have three wins from their opening games.

Tuesday’s victory was hard earned. Berwick took the lead in the 33rd minute through Graham Taylor, who minutes later hit a post. In the second half East Stirling equalised through a Fulton header after 83 minutes, but just a minute later substitute Baker netted the winner.

Against Gretna, both goals came in the first half. Jack Cook gave Berwick the lead after 32 minutes, but just three minutes later the visitors were back on level terms through Kemoe.

In the second half Rangers enjoyed plenty of possession and created a number of chances, but they were unable to capitalise on them and at the final whistle had to settle for a draw.

The game was preceded by a minute’s applause in appreciation of the club’s honorary president, John Hush, who sadly passed away last week.

John was a stalwart of the club and after the match his son Alan tweeted: “Thanks to all who took part in the applause this afternoon. I was touched by the respect shown to my dad. Thanks also to Gretna and the match officials for making it happen. John would have been delighted... Perhaps less-so at the result, but that's football...”

On Saturday (July 31), Berwick play their first away game of the campaign against Gala Fairydean, and next Wednesday (August 4) they are away to Celtic B, in a game which has been re-arranged after the original fixture was postponed last midweek.