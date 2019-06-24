Two new signings for Rangers
Berwick Rangers have stepped up their team-building plans ahead of the new season with two new signings being announced.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 08:42
Berwick, who will play in the Lowland League in 2019-20, following their relegation from the SPFL, have signed midfielder Euan Smith and defender Ciaran Chalmers.
Smith, 25, has spent the last three seasons at Brechin City, making 50 appearances for them in League One and the Championship, having started his career with Kilmarnock and having had loan spells at Arbroath and Clyde.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Charmers joins from fellow Lowland League outfit Kelty Hearts on a full contract after previously being with Selkirk and Dunfermline.