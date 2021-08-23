Tweedmouth pick up first points of the season

Action from the local derby in the Northern Alliance between Spittal Rovers and Berwick Colts, which Spittal won 7-2.

After six straight defeats, which had left the club rooted at the foot of the league, the Berwick side broke their duck with goals from Jamie Health and Michael Robinson, who recently re-signed for the club.

On Sunday (August 29) Tweedmouth Rangers are home to Thornton Hibs in the Alex Jack Cup.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs bounced back from their opening day defeat at the hands of Biggar in the B Division with a 4-1 home win over Jed Legion at the weekend.

Aidan Lauder gave the Ammies the lead after only six minutes and just a couple of minutes later, captain for the day, Michael Antcliffe added a second.

Against the run of play, Jed pulled a goal back, but by half-time Tweedmouth had scored two more and extended their advantage to 4-1 with further goals from Aaron Hope, who netted from 25 yards, and Luke Leah.

Highfields United earned a point in the C Division with a 2-2 away draw against Lauder.

The home led 2-0 in the first half, but Lee Dodd pulled a goal back just five minutes before half-time.

The second half was keenly contested and United were awarded a penalty in stoppage time which Dodds converted to give the Berwick side their first point of the season.

The Colts twice took the lead in this game, through Barnett and Smolenskij, but Rovers hit back to win comfortably with Thomas Grey hitting a hat-trick, Kyle Jeffrey and Rhys Bloomfield both netting, Paul Wood scoring on his return, and Will Short bagging his first ever goal for the club.

This coming weekend, BAL fixtures are:

Wright Cup - Tweedmouth Ams v Stow; Collie Cup QF - Highfields United v Spittal Rovers.

In the Northern Alliance League, North Sunderland were at home to Blaydon Community in Division 3 and they took a point from a 2-2 draw with both their goals coming from Chris Gardner.