Ten-man Rangers lose at home to Bo'ness

Red card for Scott-Taylor Mackenzie.

The result, on the back of a 5-1 home win over Cumbernauld Colts at the weekend, sees The Borderers sitting sixth in the table, six points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose, who they face (away) this weekend.

The only goal of the game was scored by McCormack after 83 minutes when the home defence failed to clear a corner.

Berwick were forced to play the whole of the second half with only ten men after Scott-Taylor Mackenzie was shown a red card just before the interval for a challenge on Gemmell in the Bo’ness half.

New signing Tam Scobbie, who has joined until the end of 2021 from Kelty Hearts, made his debut.